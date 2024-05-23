View of Mount Qomolangma at sunset

Xinhua) 09:06, May 23, 2024

This photo taken on May 21, 2024 from the Mount Qomolangma base camp in Tingri County of Xigaze City in southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region shows a view of Mount Qomolangma at sunset. (Xinhua/Ding Ting)

This photo taken on May 19, 2024 from Zhaxizom Township in Tingri County of Xigaze City in southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region shows a view of Mount Qomolangma at sunset. (Xinhua/Sun Fei)

