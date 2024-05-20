We Are China

Lake Namtso welcomes tourism season in Xizang

Ecns.cn) 14:25, May 20, 2024

A group wedding is held at an event celebrating the melting of frozen water of Lake Namtso in southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, May 19, 2024. (Photo/China News Service)

As temperature rises and ice melts, Lake Namtso is entering its tourism season. Namtso, which means "Sky Lake" in Tibetan, is the third largest saltwater lake in China.

Tourists pose for photos at Lake Namtso in southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, May 19, 2024. (Photo/China News Service)

Actors perform at an event celebrating the melting of frozen water of Lake Namtso in southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, May 19, 2024. (Photo/China News Service)

Actors perform at an event celebrating the melting of frozen water of Lake Namtso in southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, May 19, 2024. (Photo/China News Service)

Aerial view of Lake Namtso in southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, May 19, 2024. (Photo/China News Service)

Aerial view of Lake Namtso in southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, May 19, 2024. (Photo/China News Service)

(Web editor: Tian Yi, Liang Jun)