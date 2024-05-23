Exploring the hustle and bustle of Xi'an

Tourists dressed in Hanfu, the traditional attire of the Han ethnic group, and costumes of the Tang Dynasty (618-907), pose for pictures at Datang Everbright City, a tourist landmark in Xi'an, capital of northwest China's Shaanxi Province. (People's Daily Online/Weng Qiyu)

Walking through the streets of Xi'an, the capital city of northwest China's Shaanxi Province, visitors enjoy the romantic and lively atmosphere.

As night falls, Datang Everbright City, a tourist landmark featuring a grand street with characteristics of the Tang Dynasty (618-907), lights up with colorful lanterns. Tourists dressed in Hanfu, the traditional attire of the Han ethnic group, and Tang Dynasty-style costumes pose for photos.

At a crowded spot in the scenic area, a popular interactive show named "Grand Tang Secret Box," featuring two actors portraying Tang Dynasty officials, elicits laughter and applause.

At the Muslim Quarter, a famous city attraction, a variety of delicious foods tempt both locals and tourists. After trying a green bean cake, a foreign visitor praised the chef's skills in the Shaanxi dialect, amusing everyone around.

Xi'an aims to become a globally recognized cultural city and has worked hard to boost its branding. The city has focused on combining culture, commerce, and tourism while exploring new areas for development.

Tourists visit Datang Everbright City, a tourist landmark in Xi'an, capital of northwest China's Shaanxi Province. (People's Daily Online/Weng Qiyu)

Tourists watch an interactive show named "Grand Tang Secret Box," featuring two actors portraying Tang Dynasty officials, at Datang Everbright City, a tourist landmark in Xi'an, capital of northwest China's Shaanxi Province. (People's Daily Online/Weng Qiyu)

Tourists buy handicrafts at Datang Everbright City, a tourist landmark in Xi'an, capital of northwest China's Shaanxi Province. (People's Daily Online/Weng Qiyu)

Tourists visit the Muslim Quarter, a famous attraction in Xi'an, capital of northwest China's Shaanxi Province. (People's Daily Online/Weng Qiyu)

A foreign visitor buys delicacies at the Muslim Quarter, a famous attraction in Xi'an, capital of northwest China's Shaanxi Province. (People's Daily Online/Weng Qiyu)

