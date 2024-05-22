China's Xi'an attracts more tourists in recent years

Xinhua) 09:02, May 22, 2024

A tourist visits the Emperor Qinshihuang's Mausoleum Site Museum in Xi'an, northwest China's Shaanxi Province, May 17, 2024.

An aerial drone photo taken on Nov. 17, 2023 shows a view of the Tang Paradise, a complex based on the site of the original relic of an imperial garden dating back to the Tang Dynasty (618-907), in Xi'an, northwest China's Shaanxi Province.

Tourists select cultural and creation products at a shop in the Great Tang All Day Mall in Xi'an, capital of northwest China's Shaanxi Province, May 20, 2024.

Tourists watch a performance at a theme block in Xi'an, northwest China's Shaanxi Province, May 19, 2024.

An aerial drone photo taken on Nov. 17, 2023 shows a view of the Giant Wild Goose Pagoda in Xi'an, northwest China's Shaanxi Province.

Tourists watch a performance at a theme block in Xi'an, northwest China's Shaanxi Province, May 19, 2024.

Tourists visit the Great Tang All Day Mall in Xi'an, capital of northwest China's Shaanxi Province, May 20, 2024.

An aerial drone photo taken on Nov. 17, 2023 shows a view of the Daming Palace National Heritage Park in Xi'an, northwest China's Shaanxi Province.

People visit the Emperor Qinshihuang's Mausoleum Site Museum in Xi'an, northwest China's Shaanxi Province, May 17, 2024.

An aerial drone photo taken on Nov. 17, 2023 shows the Bell Tower and a city view in Xi'an, northwest China's Shaanxi Province.

An aerial drone photo taken on Feb. 2, 2024 shows a view of the Great Tang All Day Mall in Xi'an, capital of northwest China's Shaanxi Province.

