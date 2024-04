We Are China

People enjoy springtime in Xi'an, NW China

Xinhua) 16:44, April 09, 2024

An aerial drone photo taken on April 8, 2024 shows people enjoying leisure time at a park in Xi'an, northwest China's Shaanxi Province. (Xinhua/Shao Rui)

An aerial drone photo taken on April 8, 2024 shows a view of the Giant Wild Goose Pagoda scenic area in Xi'an, northwest China's Shaanxi Province. (Xinhua/Shao Rui)

A girl in traditional Chinese costumes poses for photos at the Giant Wild Goose Pagoda scenic area in Xi'an, northwest China's Shaanxi Province, April 8, 2024. (Xinhua/Shao Rui)

People enjoy leisure time at a park in Xi'an, northwest China's Shaanxi Province, April 8, 2024. (Xinhua/Shao Rui)

People enjoy themselves at the Giant Wild Goose Pagoda scenic area in Xi'an, northwest China's Shaanxi Province, April 8, 2024. (Xinhua/Shao Rui)

An aerial drone photo taken on April 8, 2024 shows tourists visiting the Da Ci'en Temple in Xi'an, northwest China's Shaanxi Province. (Xinhua/Shao Rui)

