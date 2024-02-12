Languages

Monday, February 12, 2024

Live-action performance Legend of the Camel Bell staged in NW China

(Xinhua) 13:52, February 12, 2024

The live-action performance Legend of the Camel Bell is staged in Xi'an, northwest China's Shaanxi Province, Feb. 11, 2024. (Xinhua/Liu Xiao)

