Anniversary of sister city relationship between Xi'an and Kyoto

Xinhua) 08:31, January 25, 2024

XI'AN, Jan. 24 (Xinhua) -- The year 2024 marks the 50th anniversary of the sister city relationship between China's Xi'an and Japan's Kyoto.

As the provincial capital of northwest China's Shaanxi Province, Xi'an, a city founded more than 3,100 years ago, served as the capital for 13 dynasties in Chinese history, including Tang (618-907), when the city was known as Chang'an.

Deeply influenced by culture of Tang Dynasty, Kyoto, an ancient capital city in western Japan, is home to many historic sites and attracts worldwide visitors.

An aerial drone photo taken on Nov. 17, 2023 shows Dayan Pagoda in Xi'an, capital of northwest China's Shaanxi Province. (Xinhua/Shao Rui)

An aerial drone photo taken on Nov. 17, 2023 shows the Daming Palace National Heritage Park in Xi'an, northwest China's Shaanxi Province. (Xinhua/Shao Rui)

Tourists visit the Datang Everbright City scenic area in Xi'an, northwest China's Shaanxi Province, Dec. 6, 2023. (Xinhua/Shao Rui)

An aerial drone photo taken on Nov. 13, 2023 shows Bell Tower in Xi'an, northwest China's Shaanxi Province. (Xinhua/Shao Rui)

Tourists enjoy themselves at a cafe in Xi'an, northwest China's Shaanxi Province, July 29, 2023. (Xinhua/Shao Rui)

Tourists take photos at Datang Everbright City scenic area in Xi'an, northwest China's Shaanxi Province, Dec. 6, 2023. (Xinhua/Shao Rui)

An aerial drone photo taken on Aug. 10, 2023 shows people watching a performance by a band in Xi'an, northwest China's Shaanxi Province. (Xinhua/Shao Rui)

An aerial drone photo taken on Aug. 10, 2023 shows people enjoying themselves at a bar in Xi'an, northwest China's Shaanxi Province. (Xinhua/Shao Rui)

Tourists visit an art community in Xi'an, northwest China's Shaanxi Province, Dec. 6, 2023. (Xinhua/Shao Rui)

People ride past the Kyoto Gyoen in Kyoto, Japan, Nov. 22, 2023. (Xinhua/Zhang Xiaoyu)

This photo taken on Nov. 22, 2023 shows a city view of Kyoto, Japan. (Xinhua/Zhang Xiaoyu)

Tourists visit a shopping street in Kyoto, Japan, Nov. 24, 2023. (Xinhua/Zhang Xiaoyu)

People are seen at Kyoto Station in Kyoto, Japan, Nov. 22, 2023. (Xinhua/Zhang Xiaoyu)

People visit a cafe in Kyoto, Japan, Nov. 24, 2023. (Xinhua/Zhang Xiaoyu)

