China expresses condolences over loss of lives in Noto earthquakes: spokesperson

Xinhua) 08:31, January 03, 2024

BEIJING, Jan. 2 (Xinhua) -- A Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson on Tuesday expressed condolences over the loss of lives and sympathies to the families who have lost loved ones and those who have been injured in earthquakes that hit Noto region in Ishikawa Prefecture of Japan.

Spokesperson Wang Wenbin made the remarks at a daily press briefing, in response to reports that on January 1, powerful earthquakes hit Noto region in Ishikawa Prefecture of Japan and triggered a tsunami. By the morning of January 2, the earthquake has left over 20 dead and Ishikawa Prefecture and several other regions badly stricken.

Wang said the Chinese Embassy in Japan and Consulates-General in Nagoya and Niigata immediately activated the emergency response mechanism and issued consular notices. So far there have been no reports of Chinese casualties.

"The Foreign Ministry and our embassy and consulates in Japan will continue to follow the situation closely and provide timely and necessary assistance to our nationals in Japan," said Wang.

