Chinese premier extends condolences to Japanese PM over strong quakes

Xinhua) 08:50, January 04, 2024

BEIJING, Jan. 3 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Premier Li Qiang on Wednesday sent a message of condolence to Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida over the strong quakes hitting Japan's prefecture of Ishikawa.

In his message, Li said he was shocked to learn of the strong quakes in the prefecture, which caused heavy casualties and property loss.

On behalf of the Chinese government, Li expressed deep condolences for the deceased, and offered sincere sympathies to the bereaved families and the injured.

Li said he believes that under the leadership of the Japanese government, the people in the disaster-hit areas will be able to overcome difficulties and rebuild their homes as soon as possible, adding that China is willing to provide necessary assistance to Japan in earthquake relief.

