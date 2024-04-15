NW China's Xi'an attracts tourists with beauty of flowers and cultural sites

Xinhua) 09:04, April 15, 2024

People view cherry blossoms by the Small Wild Goose Pagoda in Xi'an, northwest China's Shaanxi Province, March 27, 2024. Xi'an, one of the ancient capitals in Chinese history, is a popular tourist destination specially in this spring. It indulges visitors with the beauty of blossom flowers and immersive cultural experiences at the landmark cultural sites such as ancient city walls, Giant Wild Goose Pagoda, Qinglong Temple, Daming Palace National Heritage Park, etc. (Xinhua/Zou Jingyi)

Tourists pose with flowers at the Qinglong Temple scenic area in Xi'an, northwest China's Shaanxi Province, March 31, 2024. (Xinhua/Zou Jingyi)

Tourists donning traditional Hanfu attire have fun at the Tang Paradise, a complex based on the site of the original relic of an imperial garden dating back to the Tang Dynasty (618-907), in Xi'an, northwest China's Shaanxi Province, April 11, 2024. (Xinhua/Zou Jingyi)

A drone photo shows a view of the Daming Palace National Heritage Park in Xi'an, northwest China's Shaanxi Province, March 29, 2024. (Xinhua/Zou Jingyi)

A woman takes photos of blossom flowers in Xi'an, northwest China's Shaanxi Province, March 30, 2024. (Xinhua/Zou Jingyi)

Tourists enjoy leisure time in Xi'an, northwest China's Shaanxi Province, March 30, 2024. (Xinhua/Zou Jingyi)

A drone photo taken on April 11, 2024 shwos a view of the Tang Paradise, a complex based on the site of the original relic of an imperial garden dating back to the Tang Dynasty (618-907), in Xi'an, northwest China's Shaanxi Province. (Xinhua/Zou Jingyi)

Tourists visit the Daming Palace National Heritage Park in Xi'an, northwest China's Shaanxi Province, March 29, 2024. (Xinhua/Zou Jingyi)

A drone photo shows trees in blossom near ancient city walls in Xi'an, northwest China's Shaanxi Province, March 29, 2024. (Xinhua/Zou Jingyi)

Tourists donning traditional Hanfu attire pose for photos at the Giant Wild Goose Pagoda scenic area in Xi'an, northwest China's Shaanxi Province, April 8, 2024. (Xinhua/Zou Jingyi)

Dancers donning traditional attire perform at the Tang Paradise, a complex based on the site of the original relic of an imperial garden dating back to the Tang Dynasty (618-907), in Xi'an, northwest China's Shaanxi Province, April 11, 2024. (Xinhua/Zou Jingyi)

A drone photo taken on April 10, 2024 shows a view of the Giant Wild Goose Pagoda scenic area in Xi'an, northwest China's Shaanxi Province. (Xinhua/Zou Jingyi)

A drone photo shows a view near ancient city walls in Xi'an, northwest China's Shaanxi Province, April 9, 2024. (Xinhua/Zou Jingyi)

A drone photo shows tourists visiting a peony exhibition at a park in Xi'an, northwest China's Shaanxi Province, April 7, 2024. (Xinhua/Zou Jingyi)

A drone photo shows a tourist posing for photos at the Daming Palace National Heritage Park in Xi'an, northwest China's Shaanxi Province, March 29, 2024. (Xinhua/Zou Jingyi)

A tourist poses for a photo at the Qinglong Temple scenic area in Xi'an, northwest China's Shaanxi Province, March 31, 2024. (Xinhua/Zou Jingyi)

Tourists visit a peony exhibition at a park in Xi'an, northwest China's Shaanxi Province, April 7, 2024. (Xinhua/Zou Jingyi)

Tourists enjoy leisure time in Xi'an, northwest China's Shaanxi Province, March 30, 2024. (Xinhua/Zou Jingyi)

Tourists visit a tulip exhibition at a park in Xi'an, northwest China's Shaanxi Province, April 7, 2024. (Xinhua/Zou Jingyi)

A tourist poses for a photo at the Qinglong Temple scenic area in Xi'an, northwest China's Shaanxi Province, March 31, 2024. (Xinhua/Zou Jingyi)

Tourists pose for photos at the Giant Wild Goose Pagoda scenic area in Xi'an, northwest China's Shaanxi Province, April 8, 2024. (Xinhua/Zou Jingyi)

Dancers donning traditional Hanfu attire perform during a parade at the Datang Everbright City scenic area in Xi'an, northwest China's Shaanxi Province, April 11, 2024. (Xinhua/Zou Jingyi)

Trees are in blossom at the Giant Wild Goose Pagoda scenic area in Xi'an, northwest China's Shaanxi Province, March 27, 2024. (Xinhua/Zou Jingyi)

This photo shows the Small Wild Goose Pagoda in Xi'an, northwest China's Shaanxi Province, April 10, 2024. (Xinhua/Zou Jingyi)

