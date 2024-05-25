Scenery of Tianchi Lake in Jilin, NE China
This photo taken on May 24, 2024 shows the scenery at the Tianchi Lake on Changbai Mountain in northeast China's Jilin Province. The Tianchi Lake, a crater lake nestling amid snow-draped mountains, stands a remarkable scenic attraction every year when the frozen water starts melting. (Xinhua/Yan Linyun)
Tourists enjoy the scenery of the Tianchi Lake on Changbai Mountain in northeast China's Jilin Province on May 24, 2024. The Tianchi Lake, a crater lake nestling amid snow-draped mountains, stands a remarkable scenic attraction every year when the frozen water starts melting. (Xinhua/Yan Linyun)
A tourist takes photos of a signpost on top of Changbai Mountain in northeast China's Jilin Province on May 24, 2024. The Tianchi Lake, a crater lake nestling amid snow-draped mountains, stands a remarkable scenic attraction every year when the frozen water starts melting. (Xinhua/Yan Linyun)
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.