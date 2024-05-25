Scenery of Tianchi Lake in Jilin, NE China

Xinhua) 14:16, May 25, 2024

This photo taken on May 24, 2024 shows the scenery at the Tianchi Lake on Changbai Mountain in northeast China's Jilin Province. The Tianchi Lake, a crater lake nestling amid snow-draped mountains, stands a remarkable scenic attraction every year when the frozen water starts melting. (Xinhua/Yan Linyun)

Tourists enjoy the scenery of the Tianchi Lake on Changbai Mountain in northeast China's Jilin Province on May 24, 2024. The Tianchi Lake, a crater lake nestling amid snow-draped mountains, stands a remarkable scenic attraction every year when the frozen water starts melting. (Xinhua/Yan Linyun)

A tourist takes photos of a signpost on top of Changbai Mountain in northeast China's Jilin Province on May 24, 2024. The Tianchi Lake, a crater lake nestling amid snow-draped mountains, stands a remarkable scenic attraction every year when the frozen water starts melting. (Xinhua/Yan Linyun)

