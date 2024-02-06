Booming ice and snow economy roars in NE China's Jilin

CHANGCHUN, Feb. 5 (Xinhua) -- During the Beijing Winter Olympics and Winter Paralympics, the giant panda and the red lantern were incorporated into the design of the two mascots, Bing Dwen Dwen and Shuey Rhon Rhon, which became huge cultural sensations worldwide.

Since the beginning of this snow season, more China-chic elements have gained popularity in the thriving ice and snow industry.

Northeast China's Jilin Province, a popular destination this winter, has attracted tourists to enjoy its unique ice and snow resources and the charm of folk culture.

A video clip featuring about 40 skiers dressed in traditional costumes skiing from the mountain top on their snowboards at the Vanke Songhua Lake Resort in Jilin City, Jilin Province went viral on social platforms and received nearly 2 million likes. A netizen commented that even the cold weather cannot hinder the beauty of traditional clothing.

"The China-chic trend is gaining more popularity. We are using this form to promote traditional culture and winter sports," said Ding Ning, one of the organizers of the skiing activity.

As one of the main creators of Shuey Rhon Rhon, Jiao Qiang, deputy dean of the Animation School at Jilin University of the Arts, believes that the China-chic trend involves the re-exploration and re-creation of traditional culture. It can stimulate the curiosity of young people and enhance recognition and confidence through inheritance and innovation.

Halfway through this snow season, Jilin's booming ice and snow economy has provided a bigger stage for the dazzling China-chic trend.

According to the Jilin Provincial Department of Culture and Tourism, from November to December last year, Jilin's domestic tourist reception volume and domestic tourism revenue increased by 356.7% and 310% respectively year-on-year. Data from Ctrip, a travel platform, shows that travel orders in Jilin Province have increased by 560% year-on-year as the Spring Festival approaches.

Jilin has been promoting the integration of various ice and snow business forms and the cultural and creative industry. Additionally, Jilin has recently launched ice and snow cultural tourism products, such as virtual characters who can tell stories from Changbai Mountain. Digital technologies have been empowering the ice and snow industry, promoting the China-chic trend in the world of ice and snow.

"I did not expect that the China-chic elements in the world of ice and snow could be so fascinating," said Sun Ming, a tourist, adding that Changchun Ice and Snow New World and other national fashion IPs were so dazzling that the mobile phone almost ran out of battery. This new popular destination for ice and snow in northeast China has attracted tens of thousands of people every day since the beginning of this year, thanks to the integration of culture and ice and snow.

In Jilin, tourists can also purchase scarves, brooches, and mugs with unique ice and snow cultural elements.

"We are using ice and snow to demonstrate cultural confidence," said Wang Dan, vice general manager of Jilin Aiweilai Cultural Creation Group Co., Ltd., adding that cultural creativity is promoting the development of the cultural and tourism industry.

In addition, the "Changchun Gift" brand has collaborated with the transportation department to launch a special cultural and tourism tram experience, where tourists can sip coffee and enjoy the beauty of Changchun's ice and snow.

After the Beijing Winter Olympics, China's winter sports equipment manufacturing industry has also embraced the China-chic trend.

"My company has received orders from home and abroad continuously, and the company's performance has increased by 20% this snow season," said Wang Yang, founder of Changchun Bainingdun Sports Equipment Co., Ltd.

"People's love for winter sports has contributed to the popularity of our products. I hope that more people will fall in love with winter sports and wear China-chic winter sports clothing and gear in the future," he said.

