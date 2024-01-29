Jilin in NE China boosts ice and snow tourism
This photo taken on Jan. 26, 2024 shows a scene of Changchun Ice and Snow New World in Changchun, northeast China's Jilin Province. Boasting abundant ice and snow resources, Jilin Province in northeast China continues to optimize its tourism service to gain prominence as one of the most popular winter destinations for tourists. (Xinhua/Chen Yehua)
Ski enthusiasts are seen at Tianding Mountain Ski Resort in Changchun, northeast China's Jilin Province, on Jan. 25, 2024. Boasting abundant ice and snow resources, Jilin Province in northeast China continues to optimize its tourism service to gain prominence as one of the most popular winter destinations for tourists. (Xinhua/Chen Yehua)
Tourists enjoy the rime scenery along a river in Jilin City, northeast China's Jilin Province, on Jan. 26, 2024. Boasting abundant ice and snow resources, Jilin Province in northeast China continues to optimize its tourism service to gain prominence as one of the most popular winter destinations for tourists. (Xinhua/Chen Yehua)
Tourists pose for photos at Changchun Ice and Snow New World in Changchun, northeast China's Jilin Province, Jan. 26, 2024. Boasting abundant ice and snow resources, Jilin Province in northeast China continues to optimize its tourism service to gain prominence as one of the most popular winter destinations for tourists. (Xinhua/Chen Yehua)
Students from southeast China's Taiwan play on snow slopes in Shulan, northeast China's Jilin Province, on Jan. 26, 2024. Boasting abundant ice and snow resources, Jilin Province in northeast China continues to optimize its tourism service to gain prominence as one of the most popular winter destinations for tourists. (Xinhua/Chen Yehua)
A child skis at Tianding Mountain Ski Resort in Changchun, northeast China's Jilin Province, on Jan. 25, 2024. Boasting abundant ice and snow resources, Jilin Province in northeast China continues to optimize its tourism service to gain prominence as one of the most popular winter destinations for tourists. (Xinhua/Chen Yehua)
