We Are China

Taiwan students enjoy ice and snow entertainment projects in Changchun

Xinhua) 10:33, January 29, 2024

Taiwan students pose for a photo at an ice and snow park in Changchun, northeast China's Jilin Province on Jan. 26, 2024. (Xinhua/Chen Yehua)

Taiwan students pose for a photo at an ice and snow park in Changchun, northeast China's Jilin Province on Jan. 26, 2024. (Xinhua/Chen Yehua)

Taiwan students ski at a ski resort in Changchun, northeast China's Jilin Province on Jan. 25, 2024. (Xinhua/Chen Yehua)

Taiwan students have fun on snow in Shulan, northeast China's Jilin Province on Jan. 26, 2024. (Xinhua/Chen Yehua)

Taiwan students play ice drifting on Chagan Lake in Songyuan, northeast China's Jilin Province, on Jan. 24, 2024. (Xinhua/Chen Yehua)

Taiwan students try Yangge dance in Shulan, northeast China's Jilin Province on Jan. 26, 2024. (Xinhua/Chen Yehua)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)