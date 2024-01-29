Taiwan students enjoy ice and snow entertainment projects in Changchun
Taiwan students pose for a photo at an ice and snow park in Changchun, northeast China's Jilin Province on Jan. 26, 2024. (Xinhua/Chen Yehua)
Taiwan students pose for a photo at an ice and snow park in Changchun, northeast China's Jilin Province on Jan. 26, 2024. (Xinhua/Chen Yehua)
Taiwan students ski at a ski resort in Changchun, northeast China's Jilin Province on Jan. 25, 2024. (Xinhua/Chen Yehua)
Taiwan students have fun on snow in Shulan, northeast China's Jilin Province on Jan. 26, 2024. (Xinhua/Chen Yehua)
Taiwan students play ice drifting on Chagan Lake in Songyuan, northeast China's Jilin Province, on Jan. 24, 2024. (Xinhua/Chen Yehua)
Taiwan students try Yangge dance in Shulan, northeast China's Jilin Province on Jan. 26, 2024. (Xinhua/Chen Yehua)
