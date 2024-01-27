Home>>
People enjoy rime scenery along Songhua River in NE China's Jilin
(Xinhua) 09:53, January 27, 2024
People enjoy the rime scenery along the Songhua River in Jilin City, northeast China's Jilin Province, Jan. 26, 2024. (Xinhua/Chen Yehua)
People enjoy the rime scenery along the Songhua River in Jilin City, northeast China's Jilin Province, Jan. 26, 2024. (Xinhua/Chen Yehua)
People enjoy the rime scenery along the Songhua River in Jilin City, northeast China's Jilin Province, Jan. 26, 2024. (Xinhua/Chen Yehua)
People enjoy the rime scenery along the Songhua River in Jilin City, northeast China's Jilin Province, Jan. 26, 2024. (Xinhua/Chen Yehua)
An aerial drone photo taken on Jan. 26, 2024 shows the rime scenery along the Songhua River in Jilin City, northeast China's Jilin Province. (Xinhua/Chen Yehua)
(Web editor: Zhang Wenjie, Wu Chaolan)
Photos
Related Stories
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.