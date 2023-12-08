Home>>
Dreamlike rime scenery seen in Jilin
(People's Daily App) 16:24, December 08, 2023
A natural but beautiful phenomenon known as rime has blanketed the Sifangdingzi scenic spot in Tonghua City, Northeast China's Jilin Province, transforming the entire city into a fairy-tale winter wonderland.
(Compiled by Zhu Yurou)
(Web editor: Tian Yi, Liang Jun)
Photos
