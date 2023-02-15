Gorgeous rime scenery of Yuntai Mountain in C China's Henan

People's Daily Online) 13:25, February 15, 2023

Photo shows the spectacular rime scenery of the Yuntai Mountain in central China's Henan Province. (Photo/Xu Mengyi)

The Yuntai Mountain in central China's Henan Province has been embellished with crystal-like rime after continuous snowfall in recent days, attracting crowds of visitors.

The trees and bushes all over the mountain are covered with beautiful rime. The mountain offers views that make visitors feel like they are in a wonderland.

(Web editor: Hongyu, Du Mingming)