Wearing Hanfu and enjoying the sea of flowers at Yuntai Mountain
(People's Daily Online) 14:32, March 30, 2021
Recently, the Hanfu & Flowers Festival opened in the Yuntai Mountain scenic area, central China's Henan Province.
Performers clad in costumes from different dynasties showcased China's rich and colorful traditional costume culture.
By demonstrating the charms of ancient rituals and playing music
the performers revealed the majesty of ancient Chinese civilization to present-day audiences.
The procession and the landscape shrouded in mist
formed into a wonderful scroll painting.
Yuntai Mountain invites you to come and enjoy the spring scenery.
Photos
