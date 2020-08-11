Young culture fans dress to impress

Young women wearing hanfu, the traditional clothing of the Han ethnic group, pose at a tourism festival in Kunshan, Jiangsu province, in May. [Photo/Xinhua]

Hanfu attire, accessories become popular

A group of young people wearing hanfu, the traditional clothing of the Han ethnic group, gathered at Donghua University in Shanghai in November to stage a series of performances.

The event, featuring ancient dancing and singing, was staged by two traditional culture clubs－Han Fu and Huayue－and was seen by scores of attentive students.

Deng Yujie, president of the university's hanfu club, who hosted the event, said nearly 30 students took part in the performances.

Deng added that in recent years, young people have become increasingly interested in activities to promote and display traditional culture.

Such performances have had to be called off, however, because of the novel coronavirus pandemic.

Deng, a major of functional materials, said she began her love affair with hanfu when she was a child.

"I felt that the clothes in period costume dramas were very beautiful. I often dressed myself in a bedsheet to play the role of a woman in traditional garb," the 20-year-old said.

Deng, who also joined the hanfu club at her high school, said she spends about 3,000 yuan to 5,000 yuan ($432 to $720) on the attire every year.

"I usually buy a new item every three months. The short coats and long skirts from the Ming Dynasty (1368-1644) are my favorites because the shape of the garments is the closest to modern styles," she said.

Deng doesn't just wear hanfu attire for performances. When she goes shopping or attends classes, she usually wears a "horse face skirt"－a traditional item of clothing featuring multiple pleats－or some traditional accessories. "Hanfu has become part of my daily life," she said.