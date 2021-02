The more than 1,000-meter-long frozen waterfalls in the Quanpu Gorge of the Yuntai Mountain in the Yuntaishan Geopark in Jiaozuo, central China’s Henan Province, have become a spectacle. The crystal clear ice and snow "gallery" is like a fairy tale world, attracting tourists to come and enjoy the scenery. (People's Daily Online/Huo Yaping)