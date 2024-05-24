Breathtaking views of cloud-cloaked mountain, lake in NW China's Xinjiang

People's Daily Online) 09:52, May 24, 2024

Photo shows the scenery of the Baisha Mountain and Baisha Lake scenic area in Akto county, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region. (People's Daily Online/Li Xinyang)

The Baisha Mountain and Baisha Lake scenic area in Akto county, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, offer spectacular views to visitors.

Baisha Mountain is one of the natural wonders in Xinjiang. It is blanketed in white sand and emits a sound when whipped by gusty winds.

At the base of Baisha Mountain lies the pristine Baisha Lake, whose verdant shores provide a haven for diverse water birds.

The azure lake water mirrors the striking contrast of the snow-capped peaks shrouded in white clouds above, as well as sandy slopes descending into rippling streams below, forming a splendid spectacle.

