Scenery of ancient fortifications on hilltop in China's Guizhou

Xinhua) 15:59, May 21, 2024

An aerial drone photo taken on May 16, 2024 shows ancient fortifications dating back the Qing Dynasty (1644-1911) on the hilltop in Longan Village of Xingyi City, southwest China's Guizhou Province. (Xinhua/Liu Xu)

A staff member uses the drone to take photos of ancient fortifications dating back to the Qing Dynasty (1644-1911) on the hilltop in Longan Village of Xingyi City, southwest China's Guizhou Province, May 16, 2024. (Xinhua/Liu Xu)

