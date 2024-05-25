1st phase of Panjiang million-kilowatt photovoltaic base project starts uploading power to grid
An aerial drone photo taken on May 23, 2024 shows a view of Panjiang million-kilowatt photovoltaic base project in Bouyei-Miao Autonomous County of Guanling, southwest China's Guizhou Province. The first phase of the project has recently started uploading power to the grid at its full capacity. (Xinhua/Tao Liang)
An aerial drone photo taken on May 23, 2024 shows a view of Panjiang million-kilowatt photovoltaic base project in Bouyei-Miao Autonomous County of Guanling, southwest China's Guizhou Province. The first phase of the project has recently started uploading power to the grid at its full capacity. (Xinhua/Tao Liang)
This photo taken on May 23, 2024 shows a view of Panjiang million-kilowatt photovoltaic base project in Bouyei-Miao Autonomous County of Guanling, southwest China's Guizhou Province. The first phase of the project has recently started uploading power to the grid at its full capacity. (Xinhua/Tao Liang)
A staff member maintains and installs photovoltaic panels at Panjiang million-kilowatt photovoltaic base project in Bouyei-Miao Autonomous County of Guanling, southwest China's Guizhou Province, on May 23, 2024. The first phase of the project has recently started uploading power to the grid at its full capacity. (Xinhua/Tao Liang)
This photo taken on May 23, 2024 shows a view of Panjiang million-kilowatt photovoltaic base project in Bouyei-Miao Autonomous County of Guanling, southwest China's Guizhou Province. The first phase of the project has recently started uploading power to the grid at its full capacity. (Xinhua/Tao Liang)
A staff member checks an electric transducer at Panjiang million-kilowatt photovoltaic base project in Bouyei-Miao Autonomous County of Guanling, southwest China's Guizhou Province, on May 23, 2024. The first phase of the project has recently started uploading power to the grid at its full capacity. (Xinhua/Tao Liang)
This photo taken on May 23, 2024 shows a view of Panjiang million-kilowatt photovoltaic base project in Bouyei-Miao Autonomous County of Guanling, southwest China's Guizhou Province. The first phase of the project has recently started uploading power to the grid at its full capacity. (Xinhua/Tao Liang)
A drone delivers a photovoltaic panel at Panjiang million-kilowatt photovoltaic base project in Bouyei-Miao Autonomous County of Guanling, southwest China's Guizhou Province, May 23, 2024. The first phase of the project has recently started uploading power to the grid at its full capacity. (Xinhua/Tao Liang)
Photos
Related Stories
- Pyramidal landscapes in China's Guizhou become new tourist magnet
- China's major offshore PV project begins construction
- In pics: ethnic costumes parade in Guiyang, SW China
- Local agricultural traditions presented in event in Liping County, SW China's Guizhou
- Scenery of ancient fortifications on hilltop in China's Guizhou
- Ethnic cultural carnival enlivens SW China's Guiyang
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.