1st phase of Panjiang million-kilowatt photovoltaic base project starts uploading power to grid

Xinhua) 13:03, May 25, 2024

An aerial drone photo taken on May 23, 2024 shows a view of Panjiang million-kilowatt photovoltaic base project in Bouyei-Miao Autonomous County of Guanling, southwest China's Guizhou Province. The first phase of the project has recently started uploading power to the grid at its full capacity. (Xinhua/Tao Liang)

An aerial drone photo taken on May 23, 2024 shows a view of Panjiang million-kilowatt photovoltaic base project in Bouyei-Miao Autonomous County of Guanling, southwest China's Guizhou Province. The first phase of the project has recently started uploading power to the grid at its full capacity. (Xinhua/Tao Liang)

This photo taken on May 23, 2024 shows a view of Panjiang million-kilowatt photovoltaic base project in Bouyei-Miao Autonomous County of Guanling, southwest China's Guizhou Province. The first phase of the project has recently started uploading power to the grid at its full capacity. (Xinhua/Tao Liang)

A staff member maintains and installs photovoltaic panels at Panjiang million-kilowatt photovoltaic base project in Bouyei-Miao Autonomous County of Guanling, southwest China's Guizhou Province, on May 23, 2024. The first phase of the project has recently started uploading power to the grid at its full capacity. (Xinhua/Tao Liang)

This photo taken on May 23, 2024 shows a view of Panjiang million-kilowatt photovoltaic base project in Bouyei-Miao Autonomous County of Guanling, southwest China's Guizhou Province. The first phase of the project has recently started uploading power to the grid at its full capacity. (Xinhua/Tao Liang)

A staff member checks an electric transducer at Panjiang million-kilowatt photovoltaic base project in Bouyei-Miao Autonomous County of Guanling, southwest China's Guizhou Province, on May 23, 2024. The first phase of the project has recently started uploading power to the grid at its full capacity. (Xinhua/Tao Liang)

This photo taken on May 23, 2024 shows a view of Panjiang million-kilowatt photovoltaic base project in Bouyei-Miao Autonomous County of Guanling, southwest China's Guizhou Province. The first phase of the project has recently started uploading power to the grid at its full capacity. (Xinhua/Tao Liang)

A drone delivers a photovoltaic panel at Panjiang million-kilowatt photovoltaic base project in Bouyei-Miao Autonomous County of Guanling, southwest China's Guizhou Province, May 23, 2024. The first phase of the project has recently started uploading power to the grid at its full capacity. (Xinhua/Tao Liang)

(Web editor: Tian Yi, Liang Jun)