China's major offshore PV project begins construction

Xinhua) 15:59, May 20, 2024

BEIJING, May 20 (Xinhua) -- Construction of China's major offshore photovoltaic (PV) project began on Sunday in Lianyungang, located in eastern Jiangsu Province, the Science and Technology Daily reported Monday.

The 2 million kW PV demonstration project by the China National Nuclear Corporation (CNNC), one of the country's largest nuclear power operators, integrates PV and nuclear power, which can effectively reduce the negative impact on the marine ecosystem and supply more clean energy to neighboring cities.

The project is expected to be connected to the grid for the first time in September 2024, and connected at full capacity in 2025.

During the 25-year operation period, the average annual on-grid electricity will reach 2.234 billion kWh, which can meet the annual production and domestic electricity demand of about 230,000 people in moderately developed countries, according to the news report.

The project will save about 680,000 tonnes of standard coal and reduce carbon dioxide emissions by 1.77 million tonnes annually.

