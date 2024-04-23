PowerChina launches construction of photovoltaic power plant in Algeria

Xinhua) 10:40, April 23, 2024

ALGIERS, April 22 (Xinhua) -- Power Construction Corporation of China (PowerChina) on Monday started the construction of a photovoltaic power plant in northern Algeria, with a total installed capacity of 220 MW.

Algerian Minister of Energy and Mines, Mohamed Arkab, attended the project's groundbreaking ceremony in Bir Naam, Biskra province, 400 km southeast of the capital city of Algiers.

Expected to be completed in 16 months, the power plant will create more than 600 jobs during its construction phase and bolster the region's electrical grid.

On March 25, China State Construction Engineering Corporation broke ground for a 200 MW solar power plant in another northern Algerian province, El M'Ghair.

These power plants are parts of an ambitious 2GW solar program aimed at facilitating energy transition in the North African country.

