New PV project connected to grid in NW China

Xinhua) 14:54, February 06, 2024

BEIJING, Feb. 6 (Xinhua) -- The Tarim Oilfield of China National Petroleum Corporation (CNPC), China's leading oil and gas producer, has successfully connected a 600,000-kilowatt photovoltaic (PV) power generation project to the grid in northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, according to Science and Technology Daily on Tuesday.

The total installed photovoltaic capacity of the Tarim Oilfield has leapt to 1.3 million kilowatts.

The construction of the PV power generation project begun in May 2023. The project covers a total area of more than 13.3 square kilometers.

The project's annual power generation capacity is estimated to reach 1.04 billion KWH, equivalent to replacing 312,000 tonnes of standard coal and reducing 812,000 tonnes of carbon dioxide annually.

The project is expected to accelerate the oilfield's green transformation while also improving the local power structure.

Tarim Basin, located in Xinjiang, is China's major petroliferous basin, accounting for over 60 percent of the country's total onshore ultra-deep oil and gas resources.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)