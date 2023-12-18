China's PV industry posts robust growth in Sept-Oct

Xinhua) 09:51, December 18, 2023

BEIJING, Dec. 16 (Xinhua) -- China's photovoltaic (PV) sector posted strong performance from September to October this year, with major products from the industrial chain logging rapid growth output, official data showed.

The country produced 236,600 tonnes of polysilicon in the two months, a 90 percent increase year on year, data from the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology showed.

The output of polysilicon wafers increased 61 percent from a year earlier to 87.95 gigawatts during the period, while that of crystalline silicon PV cells amounted to 83.81 gigawatts, up 78.7 percent year on year.

In the first 10 months, the total export value of relevant PV products reached 42.99 billion U.S. dollars, the data revealed.

In recent years, China has seen rapid growth of its PV industry amid the country's pursuit of low-carbon transition, boosting demand and development of PV products. During the first 10 months, the increase of the country's installed PV power generation capacity reached 142 million kilowatts.

