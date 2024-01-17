Cerbong photovoltaic power station in Xizang highest altitude in the world

Xinhua) 10:26, January 17, 2024

Staff members measure equipment temperature at Cerbong photovoltaic power station in Shannan City, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, Jan. 15, 2024. Located in Nedong district of Shannan City on the Qinghai-Tibet Plateau, Cerbong photovoltaic power station is currently the highest-altitude of its kind in the world. The project started to upload electricity to the power grid on Dec. 30, 2023. (Xinhua/Tenzing Nima Qadhup)

An aerial drone photo taken on Jan. 15, 2024 shows part of Cerbong photovoltaic power station in Shannan City, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region. Located in Nedong district of Shannan City on the Qinghai-Tibet Plateau, Cerbong photovoltaic power station is currently the highest-altitude of its kind in the world. The project started to upload electricity to the power grid on Dec. 30, 2023. (Xinhua/Tenzing Nima Qadhup)

