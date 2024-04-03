A glimpse of photovoltaic power project in east China's Zhejiang

Xinhua) 15:03, April 03, 2024

An aerial drone photo taken on March 26, 2024 shows a photovoltaic power project in Sanmen County of Taizhou City, east China's Zhejiang Province. The photovoltaic power project in Sanmen County has generated over 20 million kWh of electricity. The project had a planned area of about 494 acres in size and was officially integrated into the electrical grid on Nov. 30, 2023. Following full integration into the grid, it is expected to produce up to 80 million kWh of electricity annually. (Xinhua/Weng Xinyang)

An aerial drone photo taken on March 26, 2024 shows a photovoltaic power project in Sanmen County of Taizhou City, east China's Zhejiang Province. The photovoltaic power project in Sanmen County has generated over 20 million kWh of electricity. The project had a planned area of about 494 acres in size and was officially integrated into the electrical grid on Nov. 30, 2023. Following full integration into the grid, it is expected to produce up to 80 million kWh of electricity annually. (Xinhua/Weng Xinyang)

Staff members inspect the power feeder panel at a photovoltaic power project in Sanmen County of Taizhou City, east China's Zhejiang Province, March 26, 2024. The photovoltaic power project in Sanmen County has generated over 20 million kWh of electricity. The project had a planned area of about 494 acres in size and was officially integrated into the electrical grid on Nov. 30, 2023. Following full integration into the grid, it is expected to produce up to 80 million kWh of electricity annually. (Xinhua/Weng Xinyang)

Staff members inspect the battery bank at a photovoltaic power project in Sanmen County of Taizhou City, east China's Zhejiang Province, March 26, 2024. The photovoltaic power project in Sanmen County has generated over 20 million kWh of electricity. The project had a planned area of about 494 acres in size and was officially integrated into the electrical grid on Nov. 30, 2023. Following full integration into the grid, it is expected to produce up to 80 million kWh of electricity annually. (Xinhua/Weng Xinyang)

An aerial drone photo taken on March 26, 2024 shows a photovoltaic power project in Sanmen County of Taizhou City, east China's Zhejiang Province. The photovoltaic power project in Sanmen County has generated over 20 million kWh of electricity. The project had a planned area of about 494 acres in size and was officially integrated into the electrical grid on Nov. 30, 2023. Following full integration into the grid, it is expected to produce up to 80 million kWh of electricity annually. (Xinhua/Weng Xinyang)

An aerial drone photo taken on March 26, 2024 shows staff members installing photovoltaic panels in the tidal area in Sanmen County of Taizhou City, east China's Zhejiang Province. The photovoltaic power project in Sanmen County has generated over 20 million kWh of electricity. The project had a planned area of about 494 acres in size and was officially integrated into the electrical grid on Nov. 30, 2023. Following full integration into the grid, it is expected to produce up to 80 million kWh of electricity annually. (Xinhua/Weng Xinyang)

Staff members work at the control room of a photovoltaic power project in Sanmen County of Taizhou City, east China's Zhejiang Province, March 26, 2024. The photovoltaic power project in Sanmen County has generated over 20 million kWh of electricity. The project had a planned area of about 494 acres in size and was officially integrated into the electrical grid on Nov. 30, 2023. Following full integration into the grid, it is expected to produce up to 80 million kWh of electricity annually. (Xinhua/Weng Xinyang)

Staff members install photovoltaic panels in a tidal area in Sanmen County of Taizhou City, east China's Zhejiang Province, March 26, 2024. The photovoltaic power project in Sanmen County has generated over 20 million kWh of electricity. The project had a planned area of about 494 acres in size and was officially integrated into the electrical grid on Nov. 30, 2023. Following full integration into the grid, it is expected to produce up to 80 million kWh of electricity annually. (Xinhua/Weng Xinyang)

A staff member patrols in a tidal area in Sanmen County of Taizhou City, east China's Zhejiang Province, March 26, 2024. The photovoltaic power project in Sanmen County has generated over 20 million kWh of electricity. The project had a planned area of about 494 acres in size and was officially integrated into the electrical grid on Nov. 30, 2023. Following full integration into the grid, it is expected to produce up to 80 million kWh of electricity annually. (Xinhua/Weng Xinyang)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)