Giant panda Ya Ji celebrates 10th birthday
Giant panda Ya Ji enjoys a special cake made of bamboo shoots, apples and carrots to celebrate its 10th birthday at Jinan Zoo, east China's Shandong Province, May 26, 2024. (Photo: China News Service/Guo Ling)
Giant panda Ya Ji plays at the outdoor arena of Jinan Zoo, east China's Shandong Province, May 26, 2024. (Photo: China News Service/Guo Ling)
