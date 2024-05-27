We Are China

Giant panda Ya Ji celebrates 10th birthday

Ecns.cn) 14:00, May 27, 2024

Giant panda Ya Ji enjoys a special cake made of bamboo shoots, apples and carrots to celebrate its 10th birthday at Jinan Zoo, east China's Shandong Province, May 26, 2024. (Photo: China News Service/Guo Ling)

Giant panda Ya Ji plays at the outdoor arena of Jinan Zoo, east China's Shandong Province, May 26, 2024. (Photo: China News Service/Guo Ling)

