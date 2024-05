We Are China

In pics: giant pandas at Tangshan Ziqing Lake wildlife zoo in Nanjing

Xinhua) 10:01, May 14, 2024

Giant panda "Tuanzi" is seen at Tangshan Ziqing Lake wildlife zoo in Nanjing, capital of east China's Jiangsu Province, May 12, 2024. (Xinhua/Zhao Jiulong)

A child looks at a model of panda at Tangshan Ziqing Lake wildlife zoo in Nanjing, capital of east China's Jiangsu Province, May 12, 2024. (Xinhua/Zhao Jiulong)

Giant panda "Fufeng" is seen at Tangshan Ziqing Lake wildlife zoo in Nanjing, capital of east China's Jiangsu Province, May 12, 2024. (Xinhua/Zhao Jiulong)

