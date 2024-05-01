Chinese FM spokesperson briefs on new round of China-U.S. cooperation on giant panda conservation

Xinhua) 10:54, May 01, 2024

BEIJING, April 30 (Xinhua) -- A Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson on Tuesday briefed on the new round of cooperation between China and the United States on giant panda conservation.

According to media reports, China Wildlife Conservation Association has recently released the information of pandas that are going to be sent to the San Diego Zoo in the United States.

Based on the agreement on giant panda international conservation and research cooperation signed by China and the United States in February, two giant pandas named Yun Chuan and Xin Bao from China Conservation and Research Center for the Giant Panda have been chosen to be sent to the San Diego Zoo, spokesperson Lin Jian said at daily news briefing when answering a relevant query.

Lin added that experts from both countries have conducted multiple rounds of field assessment and exchanges and will make full preparation in accordance with the requirements and technical standards for international cooperation on giant panda conservation to ensure the health and safety of giant pandas in the United States.

"The San Diego Zoo is the first U.S. institution to have cooperation with China on giant panda research," said Lin, adding that since the cooperation began, the two sides have carried out joint research on the conservation of wild giant pandas, rearing and breeding, and disease prevention and treatment.

Together, they've overcome technical difficulties and successfully bred six cubs through six pregnancies, playing a positive role in improving the conservation of giant pandas and forging closer bonds and enhancing friendship between the two peoples, said Lin.

Lin added that this round of cooperation will focus on prevention and treatment of major diseases and protection of habitats and wild giant panda populations, and contribute to the building of giant panda national parks in China.

"We believe as China-U.S. cooperation in this area deepens, it will enhance the capacity for cooperation and research on endangered wildlife and biodiversity conservation and contribute to the conservation of endangered wildlife and the friendship between Chinese and Americans," Lin added.

(Web editor: Cai Hairuo, Kou Jie)