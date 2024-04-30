Home>>
Qipao show staged at the Chinese embassy in US dazzles diplomats
(People's Daily App) 16:23, April 30, 2024
The Chinese Embassy in the US hosted the Chinese Fashion and Arts event on April 26, 2024. The event, featuring performances by the Ningbo Performing Arts Group and the Chantel Gong Art Troupe, showcased the unique charm of qipao, a traditional form-fitting dress, with a fashion show, dances and other activities. "Qipao is both of China and of the world," Chinese ambassador to the US Xie Feng said at the event, calling the qipao "the quintessence of Chinese elegance."
(Video source: Ningbo Evening News)
