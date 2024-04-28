Home>>
Comicomment: ‘Overcapacity’ accusation, another example of economic bullying
(Ecns.cn) 10:27, April 28, 2024
Some Western countries have lately accused China of "overcapacity." The "overcapacity rhetoric" seems to be an economic concept, but behind it is the intention to curb and suppress China's industrial development, and to seek a more favorable competitive position and market advantage for the United States. It is another example of U.S. economic coercion and bullying, aligning with its broader hegemonic ambitions.
