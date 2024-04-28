Commentary: Washington should stop double-dealing when it comes to U.S.-China relations

Xinhua) 08:10, April 28, 2024

This photo taken on April 23, 2024 shows the U.S. Capitol building in Washington, D.C., the United States. (Xinhua/Liu Jie)

While the stabilization of the world's most important bilateral relationship is a positive development, it is crucial to recognize that mere stability is not sufficient.

BEIJING, April 27 (Xinhua) -- As Secretary of State Antony Blinken concluded his second visit to China within a year, a pivotal message awaits Washington's attention: Rather than resorting to duplicity, it is imperative to honor words with actions.

During Blinken's three-day visit, the two sides have agreed on new incremental steps towards stabilization, including continuing stabilization efforts and advancing consultation and cooperation in fields such as artificial intelligence, Asia-Pacific affairs, maritime affairs, and counternarcotics. There is also a mutual commitment to expanding cultural exchanges.

To implement these measures, Washington must shift its strategy away from superficially promoting stabilization while concurrently perpetuating hostility against China. Genuine progress on bilateral ties hinges on aligning commitment with substantive actions, building mutual trust, and fostering a more constructive relationship between the two nations.

Bilateral relations began to stabilize after the San Francisco summit between the two countries' heads of state last November. However, plenty of animosity remains, primarily fueled by Washington's adherence to a zero-sum mindset and framing China as a threat.

Over recent years, a contradictory approach has characterized U.S. engagement with China -- ostensibly advocating for cooperation and dialogue while covertly employing containment strategies under the pretext of "competition" and national security concerns. Unfortunately, this duplicity appears to persist.

Although the two sides found a measure of stability in their ties after the San Francisco summit, Washington has continued to infringe on China's red lines and attempt to suppress China's development, exemplified by providing military aid for Taiwan, resorting to bloc confrontation, hampering China's high-tech development and framing "Chinese overcapacity" rhetoric to force China to dance to its tune.

It should be clear to Washington that such tactics only exacerbate bilateral tensions. History has also shown that efforts at economic coercion and intimidation frequently result in unintended repercussions, ultimately working against U.S. interests.

Amidst the fervor of a contentious election cycle, U.S. politicians are prone to leveraging Sinophobic rhetoric. In an interview with CNN on Friday, Blinken reiterated baseless assertions of China's attempts to "influence and arguably interfere" in the upcoming U.S. elections.

Whether such opportunistic political tactics will yield any significant political gains remains uncertain, especially given the growing recognition among the American public that many domestic challenges are of their own making rather than foreign interference. Resorting to such unfounded smears only exacerbates bilateral tensions.

This photo taken on Nov. 11, 2023 shows the Golden Gate Bridge at sunset in San Francisco, the United States. (Xinhua/Li Rui)

China welcomes a confident, open, prosperous and thriving United States. On the contrary, Washington's irrational fear of China's growth has led to increasingly antagonistic policies and rhetoric. The real issue at hand is not "Chinese overcapacity," but rather "Washington's over-anxiety."

Washington's over-anxiety originates from its stubborn denial of the undeniable trend of the Global South's increasing prominence in globalization.

As these Global South nations, China in particular, assert themselves as vital hubs for manufacturing, innovation, and development, Washington interprets this not as a boon to global prosperity, but as a direct challenge to its own hegemony.

This myopic viewpoint reflects Washington's deep-seated reluctance to adapt to a shifting global landscape, ultimately perpetuating a self-serving agenda that prioritizes maintaining dominance at the expense of constructive and healthy relations with the second-largest economy in the world.

It is natural for China and the United States, each on their different paths to development, to encounter competition and differences on various issues. This is why the principles of mutual respect, peaceful coexistence and win-win cooperation are essential.

Meanwhile, any competition should be conducted within established rules and both countries should refrain from undermining the developmental capacities and legitimate rights of the other.

As an avid sports fan himself, Blinken should understand that healthy competition necessitates a level playing field for both parties, rather than favoring the United States alone.

While the stabilization of the world's most important bilateral relationship is a positive development, it is crucial to recognize that mere stability is not sufficient. As a Chinese saying goes, "No progress means regress." This also applies to China-U.S. relations.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)