U.S. should work with China in Asia-Pacific: Wang Yi

Xinhua) 16:58, April 26, 2024

BEIJING, April 26 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi held talks with U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Friday in Beijing, expressing the hope that the United States will work with China in the Asia-Pacific region.

Wang, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, said the Asia-Pacific region should not become an arena for big power contest.

It is hoped that the U.S. side will make the right choice, work with China to achieve positive interactions in the Asia-Pacific, stop forming exclusive small groupings, refrain from pressuring regional countries to take sides, stop deploying land-based intermediate-range missiles, stop undermining China's strategic security interests and stop undermining the hard-won peace and stability in the region, he said.

