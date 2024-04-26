Home>>
Chinese FM holds talks with U.S. secretary of state
(Xinhua) 10:08, April 26, 2024
BEIJING, April 26 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi held talks with U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Friday in Beijing.
