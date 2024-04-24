Senior CPC official meets Aspen Institute delegation

Xinhua) 10:34, April 24, 2024

BEIJING, April 23 (Xinhua) -- Liu Jianchao, head of the International Department of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, met with a delegation of the Aspen Institute led by Joseph Nye, co-chair of the Aspen Strategy Group and professor emeritus at Harvard University's Kennedy School of Government, in Beijing on Tuesday.

The two sides exchanged in-depth views on jointly implementing the consensus reached at the San Francisco summit between the heads of state of China and the United States and promoting the steady development of bilateral relations as well as on international and regional issues of common interest.

