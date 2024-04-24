Home>>
Senior CPC official meets Aspen Institute delegation
(Xinhua) 10:34, April 24, 2024
BEIJING, April 23 (Xinhua) -- Liu Jianchao, head of the International Department of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, met with a delegation of the Aspen Institute led by Joseph Nye, co-chair of the Aspen Strategy Group and professor emeritus at Harvard University's Kennedy School of Government, in Beijing on Tuesday.
The two sides exchanged in-depth views on jointly implementing the consensus reached at the San Francisco summit between the heads of state of China and the United States and promoting the steady development of bilateral relations as well as on international and regional issues of common interest.
(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- Chinese foreign ministry official on U.S. secretary of state's upcoming visit to China
- China rejects U.S. accusations over normal China-Russia exchanges
- Commentary: Sound, stable China-U.S. ties need consensus and actions
- Chinese envoy encourages Harvard scholars to help promote comprehensive, objective view of China in U.S.
- US friend hails Xi's respect in 39-year bond
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.