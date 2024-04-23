Chinese envoy encourages Harvard scholars to help promote comprehensive, objective view of China in U.S.

Xinhua) 11:27, April 23, 2024

WASHINGTON, April 22 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Ambassador to the United States Xie Feng has called on China experts in Harvard University to help promote a comprehensive and objective view of China in American society.

Xie made the remarks during a visit to the Fairbank Center for China Studies at Harvard University on Friday, where he had an in-depth exchange of views with experts and scholars of the center, according to a news release published on the Chinese embassy's website Monday.

As Chinese President Xi Jinping pointed out, to stabilize and develop China-U.S. relations, the first thing is to jointly develop a right perception toward each other, Xie told the audience.

"It is hoped that experts and scholars at the center will leverage their traditional strengths and expertise to help American society view and understand China in a comprehensive and objective way," the ambassador said.

"First, it is important to take a down-to-earth approach to conduct first-hand research on China," he said. "Especially, one needs to have a comprehensive understanding of China's history and culture, the character of the Chinese civilization, and the essence of key Chinese concepts. That enables one to know where China is from and where it is heading to."

The Chinese people believe in the paramount importance of peace, Xie said, adding that the Chinese people also value rule by virtue rather than force, and have a keen sense of history. "All these have provided inspirations for navigating around the 'Thucydides Trap.'"

Second, it is important to think independently, defy the reverse trend of McCarthyism and the so-called "political correctness," and actively lead American society to develop a right perception of China, Xie said.

Third, it is important to carry on the tradition and speak up for the China-U.S. relationship, Xie said, encouraging the experts and scholars to speak up for justice and advocate the healthy development of China-U.S. relations and the friendship between the two peoples.

Fourth, it is important to keep abreast of the times and explore a right way for China and the United States to get along in the new era, Xie said.

Scholars are encouraged to leverage their research strengths, step up research on concepts including a community with a shared future for mankind, and come up with new thinking free from conventional theories on international relations, Xie said.

The participating scholars agreed that in order for China and the United States to establish a correct understanding of each other, they need to strengthen research from historical and cultural perspectives, integrate knowledge and practice, and continue to play a unique role in promoting mutual understanding and friendly exchanges between the two countries.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)