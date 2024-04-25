Tianjin, Philadelphia celebrate 45th anniversary of sister city ties

PHILADELPHIA, the United States, April 24 (Xinhua) -- Tianjin in north China and Philadelphia on the U.S. East Coast celebrated their 45-year sister city ties Tuesday, vowing to deepen cooperation and exchange in various fields.

During a visit here by a Tianjin delegation, officials from both sides exchanged greetings and congratulations.

The City Council of Philadelphia has recently passed a resolution, honoring the Tianjin delegation and celebrating the 45th anniversary of the sister city ties together.

The resolution was presented and read out at a gathering by delegates from the city council.

Meanwhile, Philadelphia Mayor Cherelle Parker proclaimed Tuesday as Tianjin Sister City Day in Philadelphia, urging citizens to be aware of the enduring and valuable relationship.

Parker said she looked forward to forging pathways for the citizens of both sides to build bridges across oceans, fostering citizen diplomacy and connecting cultures to create peace and prosperity for all.

Tianjin and Philadelphia formed sister city ties shortly after China and the United States established diplomatic relations in 1979, said Liu Guiping, executive vice mayor of Tianjin.

Liu expressed the hope that both sides could reinforce government-to-government interactions, promote business exchanges and cooperation on ports as well as prompt people-to-people and cultural exchanges.

Chinese Consul General in New York Huang Ping said that the sister city ties between Tianjin and Philadelphia serve as a benchmark for 284 pairs of sister provinces/states and sister cities between the two countries.

Huang advocated for building more bridges for subnational and people-to-people exchanges between the two countries to promote friendship and bilateral relations.

Officials from both sides delivered presentations on business and cooperation opportunities.

Artists from Tianjin performed Chinese Opera, and musicians from the Philadelphia Orchestra played musical pieces at a function in the Philadelphia City Hall.

Nearly 100 people from governments, business, culture, education circles and the American Chinese community attended the event.

