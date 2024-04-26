China demands U.S. strictly abide by one-China principle: Wang Yi

BEIJING, April 26 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi held talks with U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Friday in Beijing, saying that China demands that the United States strictly abide by the one-China principle.

Wang, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, said that the Taiwan question is the "first red line" that must not be crossed in China-U.S. relations.

He said China demands that the United States should abide by the one-China principle and the three China-U.S. joint communiques in both words and deeds, refrain from sending wrong signals to the "Taiwan independence" separatists in any way, act on U.S. President Joe Biden's commitment of not supporting "Taiwan independence," not supporting "two Chinas" or "one China, one Taiwan," and not seeking to use the Taiwan question as a tool to contain China.

China also demands that the United States should stop arming Taiwan, and support China's peaceful reunification, he added.

