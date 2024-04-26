Languages

Friday, April 26, 2024

China's police chief meets U.S. secretary of state

(Xinhua) 15:24, April 26, 2024

BEIJING, April 26 (Xinhua) -- Chinese State Councilor and Minister of Public Security Wang Xiaohong met with U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Friday in Beijing.

