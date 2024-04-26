Video call between Chinese, U.S. defense chiefs bears positive significance: spokesperson

Xinhua) 11:12, April 26, 2024

BEIJING, April 25 (Xinhua) -- The recent video call between Chinese Defense Minister Dong Jun and U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin bears positive significance in maintaining the overall stability of military relations between the two countries, a Chinese defense spokesperson said Thursday.

Wu Qian, spokesperson for the Ministry of National Defense, made the remarks at a press conference in response to a media inquiry regarding the video call on April 16.

During the call, Dong and Austin engaged in a candid and in-depth exchange of views on China-U.S. state-to-state and military-to-military relations, the Taiwan question, the South China Sea issue and other international hotspot issues of common interest, and achieved positive and practical outcomes, Wu said.

This call is an important step by the two militaries in implementing the consensus reached by the two heads of state, he added.

Since the end of last year, the two militaries have conducted a series of exchanges and cooperation, which play a positive role in stabilizing and improving their relationship, Wu said.

He expressed hope that the U.S. side will work with the Chinese side in the same direction and, on the basis of equality and respect, build a military-to-military relationship featuring no conflict, no confrontation, open and pragmatic cooperation and gradual accumulation of mutual trust, so as to truly serve as stabilizers of bilateral relations.

