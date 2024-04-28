Chinese people's right to development is inalienable: Wang Yi

April 28, 2024

BEIJING, April 26 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi held talks with U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Friday in Beijing, during which Wang said that the Chinese people's right to development is inalienable.

The United States has taken endless measures to suppress China's economy, trade as well as science and technology, said Wang, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee. He noted that "this is not fair competition but containment, not de-risking but creating risks."

Wang pointed out that the United States should implement its statement that it does not seek to contain China's economic development, does not seek to "decouple" from China, and is not seeking to halt China's scientific and technological progress; and it should stop hyping up the false narrative of "overcapacity" in China, revoke illegal sanctions on Chinese companies, and stop imposing 301 tariffs that violate WTO rules.

