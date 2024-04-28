China, U.S. reach five-point consensus at Beijing meeting

Xinhua) 09:42, April 28, 2024

BEIJING, April 26 (Xinhua) -- Wang Yi, a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and Chinese foreign minister, held talks with U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Friday in Beijing, with the two sides reaching a five-point consensus based on a comprehensive exchange of views.

First, both sides agreed to continue to work hard to stabilize and develop China-U.S. relations in accordance with the guidance of the two heads of state. The two sides affirmed the positive progress made in dialogue and cooperation between China and the United States in various fields since the meeting in San Francisco, and agreed to speed up the implementation of the important consensus reached by the two heads of state in San Francisco.

Second, both sides agreed to maintain high-level exchanges and contacts at all levels. They will continue to allow the restored and newly established consultation mechanisms to play their role in the fields of diplomacy, economy, finance and commerce, continue to carry out exchanges between the two militaries, and further promote China-U.S. cooperation on drug control, climate change and artificial intelligence.

Third, the two sides announced that they would hold the first meeting of the China-U.S. intergovernmental dialogue on artificial intelligence, continue to advance consultations on the principles guiding China-U.S. relations, hold a new round of China-U.S. consultations on Asia-Pacific affairs and China-U.S. maritime affairs, and continue consular consultations. The anti-drug working group of the two countries will hold a senior officials meeting. The United States welcomes China's special envoy for climate change Liu Zhenmin to visit the United States.

Fourth, the two sides will take measures to expand cultural and people-to-people exchanges between the two countries, welcome students from each other's countries and work together for the success of the 14th China-U.S. Tourism Leadership Summit to be held in Xi'an, northwest China's Shaanxi Province, in May.

Fifth, the two sides will maintain consultations on international and regional hotspot issues and strengthen communication between the special envoys of the two sides.

