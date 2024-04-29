We Are China

Themed show showcases costumes unearthed from archaeological sites in Beijing

Ecns.cn) 13:07, April 29, 2024

Models present traditional Chinese costumes discovered from archaeological sites at Shichahai Park in Beijing, April 28, 2024. (Photo: China News Service/Jiang Qiming)

Restorations of sixteen cultural relics including clothing, furniture and ancient wares were displayed during the show on Sunday.

A model presents a female figure from a grotto painting discovered from an archaeological site at Shichahai Park in Beijing, April 28, 2024. (Photo: China News Service/Jiang Qiming)

A model presents a waiter from a grotto painting discovered from an archaeological site at Shichahai Park in Beijing, April 28, 2024. (Photo: China News Service/Jiang Qiming)

Models present traditional Chinese costumes discovered from archaeological sites at Shichahai Park in Beijing, April 28, 2024. (Photo: China News Service/Jiang Qiming)

Models present traditional Chinese costumes discovered from archaeological sites at Shichahai Park in Beijing, April 28, 2024. (Photo: China News Service/Jiang Qiming)

