Themed show showcases costumes unearthed from archaeological sites in Beijing
Models present traditional Chinese costumes discovered from archaeological sites at Shichahai Park in Beijing, April 28, 2024. (Photo: China News Service/Jiang Qiming)
Restorations of sixteen cultural relics including clothing, furniture and ancient wares were displayed during the show on Sunday.
A model presents a female figure from a grotto painting discovered from an archaeological site at Shichahai Park in Beijing, April 28, 2024. (Photo: China News Service/Jiang Qiming)
A model presents a female figure from a grotto painting discovered from an archaeological site at Shichahai Park in Beijing, April 28, 2024. (Photo: China News Service/Jiang Qiming)
A model presents a female figure from a grotto painting discovered from an archaeological site at Shichahai Park in Beijing, April 28, 2024. (Photo: China News Service/Jiang Qiming)
A model presents a female figure from a grotto painting discovered from an archaeological site at Shichahai Park in Beijing, April 28, 2024. (Photo: China News Service/Jiang Qiming)
A model presents a waiter from a grotto painting discovered from an archaeological site at Shichahai Park in Beijing, April 28, 2024. (Photo: China News Service/Jiang Qiming)
Models present traditional Chinese costumes discovered from archaeological sites at Shichahai Park in Beijing, April 28, 2024. (Photo: China News Service/Jiang Qiming)
Models present traditional Chinese costumes discovered from archaeological sites at Shichahai Park in Beijing, April 28, 2024. (Photo: China News Service/Jiang Qiming)
Photos
Related Stories
- Beijing accelerates development of information software industry
- Beijing to cultivate 7 types of consumption scenarios
- Beijing city promotional video: Dance with Glowing Beijing
- Beijing's Zhongguancun bonded zone passes acceptance review
- Deals worth over 61 bln yuan inked at Invest Beijing Conference
- Beijing to support high-quality development of life, health industry
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.