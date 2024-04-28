Beijing to support high-quality development of life, health industry

Xinhua) 11:09, April 28, 2024

This photo shows the Zhongguancun International Innovation Center, new venue for Zhongguancun Forum (ZGC Forum), in Beijing, capital of China, April 24, 2024. Themed "Innovation: Building a Better World," this year's ZGC Forum is to be held at Zhongguancun International Innovation Center for the first time in Beijing from April 25 to 29. (Xinhua/Chen Zhonghao)

BEIJING, April 26 (Xinhua) -- Beijing has continued to make efforts in basic research, innovation and improved business environment to support high-quality development of the life and health industry, said a senior city official Friday.

Yu Yingjie, a member of the Standing Committee of the Communist Party of China Beijing Municipal Committee, made the remarks at the "Global Forum on Health and Development," which runs parallel to the 2024 Zhongguancun Forum.

Many panelists at the forum, which was co-hosted by the Ministry of Science and Technology and Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, conducted in-depth discussions on how scientific and technological innovation can address new challenges in global health.

Beijing has a large number of universities, research institutes and clinical medical centers, which can help to release the huge value of the pharmaceutical health industry with the city's accelerating opening-up and innovation, Yu said.

Beijing has ranked among the best worldwide in scientific research and the number of science and technology clusters in recent years, and has become one of the cities with the strongest innovation vitality and the best innovation environment in the world.

