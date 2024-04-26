Deals worth over 61 bln yuan inked at Invest Beijing Conference

Xinhua) 10:06, April 26, 2024

BEIJING, April 25 (Xinhua) -- Deals worth over 61 billion yuan (about 8.58 billion U.S. dollars) covering 23 major projects were signed on Thursday at the Invest Beijing Conference.

As part of the ongoing 2024 Zhongguancun Forum, the event is aimed at showcasing the favorable investment environment and flourishing development opportunities in Beijing.

A total of 231 investment projects covering industries including information technology, intelligent manufacturing, green energy and artificial intelligence were announced at the conference, with a total value of nearly 90.22 billion yuan.

At present, Beijing boasts a total of 244 regional headquarters of multinational companies, including BMW, Volvo and others.

Beijing has rolled out a series of supporting measures to make it easier for foreigners to work and live in the city. The official website of the municipal government now provides international versions in nine languages, including English, Russian and French, and the Beijing citizen hotline 12345 can answer calls in eight languages.

