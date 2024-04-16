Beijing launches annual "reading season"

Xinhua) 09:51, April 16, 2024

BEIJING, April 15 (Xinhua) -- The city of Beijing kicked off its 14th annual "reading season" on Monday, with nearly 300 activities planned over several months to spark residents' enthusiasm for reading.

At the launch ceremony, 23 types of books were awarded "Books of the Year" for 2023. Interactive experience activities were also held at the launch event.

During the reading season this year, the city will organize various forms of activities including a second-hand book market, a teenager reading festival, and community reading booths.

