Platform 9¾ appears in Beijing subway, drawing in Harry Potter enthusiasts

Global Times) 09:52, April 11, 2024

Platform 9¾ of the Harry Potter series at the East Gate of Peking University Station on Line 4 of the Beijing subway Photo: Beijing Daily

Platform 9¾, a beloved scene from the iconic Harry Potter series, magically materialized at a station in the Beijing subway on Tuesday, enchanting fans who flocked to capture the moment with their phones.

According to the Beijing Daily, the unique platform display has been set up at the East Gate of Peking University Station on Line 4. The platform is adorned with red brick-style posters wrapping each pillar in the middle aisle. Positioned in front of the two central pillars is a luggage cart seemingly "vanishing" into the wall, reminiscent of a scene from the movie.

Additionally, the cart is loaded with three red suitcases and a basket filled with yellow scrolls, evoking a sense of nostalgia and magic throughout the subway station. This enchanting display has captivated the attention of many passengers, who are drawn to gather around and capture the moment with photographs.

"In the eyes of ordinary people, this platform may seem like just a wall, but to a true wizard, it is a portal to Platform 9¾ where the Hogwarts Express awaits," a movie enthusiast surnamed Chen explained, as she excitedly shared the story with her friends. Chen, who had discovered the magical spot via social media, couldn't contain her excitement and immediately made plans to visit with her friends.

In addition to people arriving to capture moments with their cameras, the station hall was also bustling with photographers and young individuals donning wizard robes and wigs.

Beijing subway Line 4 has introduced a Harry Potter-themed train, adorned with enchanting posters and decorations inspired by the beloved series. From Quidditch to owls, the train immerses passengers in the magical world of Hogwarts. "As I board this train, I can't help but feel transported to that school of wizardry in my dreams!" exclaimed many excited fans.

In response to the high volume of people on site, cautionary lines and signs have been placed around the decorative wall to ensure the safety of passengers.

(Web editor: Tian Yi, Liang Jun)